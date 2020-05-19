Boston College to open for on campus classes in August

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College announced Tuesday that they will be implementing a phased plan to open the campus to students, faculty, and staff come August 31.

In a statement, President William Leahy said that university officials have been engaged in discussions surrounding the current and future challenges that coronavirus presents for higher education and the plan will be enacted over the summer according to guidelines issued by the Commonwealth.

The school will be putting physical distancing and food distribution protocols into place in the dining facilities while increasing the sanitation of all buildings– especially residence halls.

The University Health Services team has also developed a testing and isolation procedure, according to the release.

“More remains to be done in regard to testing, contact tracing, and treatment, but I believe that these and other issues can be addressed by working in concert with institutions of higher education in our area as well as federal, state, and local government,” Leahy wrote.

The school transitioned to online learning back in March.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)