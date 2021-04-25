Boston College to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students this fall

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WHDH) — Boston College announced that all students returning to campus in the fall will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the first day of classes.

The decision to impose a vaccination requirement was made to “promote the health and safety of the campus community and its surrounding neighborhoods,” college president William P. Leahy said in a letter to the school community.

Exceptions will be granted for legitimate religious and medical reasons, and college staff will assist international students and faculty who may have difficulty in meeting the vaccination requirement, according to Leahy.

Boston College joins a growing number of colleges and universities that have made the decision to require vaccinations of all members of the campus community prior to the start of the fall semester, including Syracuse University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, George Washington University, Assumption University, Bowdoin College, Northeastern University, Boston University, the University of California, and California State University.

Leahy also announced that the college has procured 4,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the federal government for distribution on campus next week.

The vaccines will be administered in the Conte Forum on April 26, 27, and 28, with the corresponding second dose being distributed on May 17, 18, and 19.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)