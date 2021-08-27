BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College will require guests at Alumni Stadium and other campus athletics events to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test administered within the previous 72 hours.

The policy goes into effect on Saturday, Sept. 4, when BC opens its 2021 football season at home against Colgate.

In a statement, the college says the policy “was implemented to help safeguard the health and well-being of the general BC community and campus visitors, and aligns with the campus-wide requirement that all faculty, staff, and students be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. At this time, 99% of all Boston College undergraduate students and 99% of faculty and staff have been vaccinated.”

Athletic Director Pat Kraft said, “We have an obligation to do all that we can to help mitigate the spread of the deadly virus and to protect not only our Boston College supporters but also our entire campus community who are doing their part to help keep themselves—and all of us—safe by becoming fully vaccinated. We recognize that many in our BC family are already vaccinated and that those who are not, may be inconvenienced by the testing requirement for entry, but this decision is made in the collective best interests of our community, and the community around us.”

Children under the age of (12) twelve do not need to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID19 test for entry, but they will be required to wear a face covering while attending any Boston College athletics event.

Attendees (12) twelve years of age and older will be required to present proof of being at least two weeks past receiving a second dose in a two-dose vaccine series (Pfizer or Moderna, or other World Health Organization-approved vaccines), or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card or a photocopy or mobile photo of the card is acceptable. For home football games, guests will need to present proof at one of a dozen Welcome Tents adjacent around Alumni Stadium or at designated parking areas. Once proof is verified, guests will receive a non-transferable wristband for entrance into the stadium.

For those guests who are unvaccinated or who cannot provide proof of full vaccination, documentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within three days of the event will be required. A test result must be in the form of written medical documentation (paper or electronic copy) and the documentation must include: test result, type of test, entity issuing the result, and the specimen collection date.

Proof of full vaccination and/or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event will also require the presentation of a valid driver’s license or government-issued form of identification, such as a passport.

