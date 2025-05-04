BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College’s women’s lacrosse team is welcoming a new teammate.

The Eagles held a special signing ceremony for 5-year-old Aya thanks to Team IMPACT, A Boston-based nonprofit that connects children living with disabilities or illnesses with athletic teams across the country.

Aya, who is living with several conditions, is now a member of the squad.

“We have to bring the world to her, we have to bring education to her, and so this is just another avenue that we can bring experiences to her,” said Aya’s mother, Ally Rothenberg.

Organizers say the program changes lives for everyone involved.

“It fills them up in ways that we can’t really measure,” said Krissie Kelleher, of Team IMPACT.

Learn more: https://www.teamimpact.org/

