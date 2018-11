BOSTON (WHDH) - The Christmas tree that will light up Boston Common this winter departed Nova Scotia on Sunday.

The tree will make its way to Boston ahead of this year’s lighting, which is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Nova Scotia gifts a tree to Boston every year as a “thank you” to the city for sending help after a deadly explosion in Halifax Harbor in 1917.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)