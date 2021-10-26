BOSTON (WHDH) - This year’s Boston Common Christmas tree has been unveiled.

The tree is a 60-year-old, 48-foot white spruce from Orangedale, a community located in Inverness County, Nova Scotia.

It was donated by L’Arche Cape Breton Community, a non-profit organization that creates safe, supportive homes and meaningful work for people with disabilities.

The donation is part of a decades-long tradition in which the Candian province gifts a tree to Boston as a way to say thank you to the city for its help after an explosion in 1917.

