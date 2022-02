BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Common Frog Pond will offer free ice skating on Sunday as part of its “Skating with Friends” event.

The annual tradition was cancelled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Skating, cookies, and hot chocolate will all be free from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

