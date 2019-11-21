BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Common Frog Pond will kick off its ice skating season on Thursday.

City officials are offering free admission to the public for opening day, which begins at 10 a.m.

Tickets normally cost $6 for anyone over 58 inches tall and are free for anyone under 58-inches.

Season passes are also available for purchase.

Guests can rent skates, lockers and skating aids, as well as pay for skate sharpening.

The rink is open 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for additional information about Frog Pond.

