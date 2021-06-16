BOSTON (WHDH) - The public will once again be able to enjoy the Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool when it reopens on June 24.

A reopening celebration is slated to kick off at 11 a.m. with activities available until 1 p.m.

Residents will be able to enjoy Hood Ice Cream Sandwiches provided by HP Hood LLC and a Mobile Dairy Bar provided by the New England Dairy Council.

The official mascot, Frog Pond Freddie, will be on hand and the public will be able to build Lego creations at the Legoland Discovery Center Boston’s table.

People can also take pictures with life-size football, basketball, hockey, and baseball championship trophies, which will all be made out of Legos.

The spray pool will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day.

