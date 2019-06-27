The Boston Common’s Frog Pond spray pool will officially reopen to the public on Thursday.

Boston Parks Commissioner Chris Cook and The Skating Club of Boston are welcoming children and guests to kick off the summer season with a celebration beginning at 11 a.m. that will feature an appearance from Frog Pond Freddie and face painting.

The spray pool is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. The facility is managed by The Skating Club of Boston and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund.

For further information, please call the Frog Pond at 617-635-2120.

