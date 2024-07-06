BOSTON (WHDH) - Benches and monuments on Boston Common and in the Boston Public Garden were vandalized with phrases such as “Death to Amerikkka” late Wednesday night, officials said.

The Soldiers and Sailors Monument, as well as 15 park benches, were all spray painted with red graffiti. The Boston Public Garden Foot Bridge was vandalized with the words “Free Gaza.” Another monument was spray painted with the words “Free Palestine.”

“End Zionism” was spray painted onto the George Washington Statue in the Public Garden.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn commented on the graffiti on X, calling it “antisemitic and anti-American veteran.”

Disgusted by antisemitic & anti-American Veteran desecration of memorials @ Public Garden/Boston Common in advance of July 4th. BPD investigating. Vandalism should be prosecuted as hate crime. Defacing public spaces does nothing to further any cause. TY city for cleanup. #bospoli pic.twitter.com/Wrh38K6rjG — Ed Flynn 愛德華費連 (@EdforBoston) July 5, 2024

A Boston Police report categorizes the vandalism as a hate crime. Police said six possible suspects were caught on video around 11:50 p.m. Thursday, but no arrests have been made.

The City of Boston has since cleaned the spray paint.

