Boston community comes together for Rosie’s Place luncheon

The Boston community came together for a good cause Tuesday, the annual Funny Women … Serious Business luncheon for Rosie’s Place.

Rosie’s Place is the first all-women’s shelter in the U.S.

They provide life-changing resources and programs for women in need like counseling, mentoring, food, and even a place to sleep.

Women who have been helped by Rosie’s Place say they’re forever grateful.

“When I first became homeless, it was the first place I got into the first place I’ve tried,” said Saundra Greene. “Ever since then, I’ve been doing a lot for Rosie’s. They helped me out the hole I was in. I can’t thank them away for what they’ve done for me.”

She says Rosie’s Place will always be home for her and the many other women who pass through its doors.