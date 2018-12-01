Boston community leaders celebrate start of Chanukah with 18-foot menorah

BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker, Mayor Martin Walsh and several other state officials will celebrate the start of Chanukah by lighting two massive menorahs.

Signaling the start of the eight-day Jewish holiday, Baker will be taking part in a reception in The Grand Staircase Rotunda on Monday afternoon, before the illumination of a giant 18-foot menorah outside the State House.

Baker will be joined by several leaders from the local Jewish community as they lift the first candles into place.

The ceremony will feature performances from the 21-piece U.S. Navy Band and the Schechter Day School.

Walsh will also be joining hundreds in the Jewish community as he lights another massive menorah, with real flames, outside of the Macy’s storefront in Downtown Crossing marking the first day of Chanuka which begins at sundown on Sunday.

