Boston company explains how to properly wipe down surfaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A local company is making an added effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus in homes and offices across Massachusetts.

Maidpro has been busy utilizing deep cleaning techniques amid fears of coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

Chief Cleaning Officer Melissa Homer said the business is seeing a spike in calls from more people looking to sanitize, disinfect and protect their homes.

She advises the public to make sure they are wiping down commonly used surfaces and buying the right products to get rid of germs.

She says cabinet handles, microwave buttons and door handles on refrigerator and cabinets should not be neglected.

Those cleaning should also be sure to return to a surface that has been wiped down with an all purpose cleaner and go over it again with a disinfectant wipe or spray. Once that sits for 10 minutes, Homer says the surface should be wiped clean one more time.

The product used should also be something that disinfects, not just sanitizes surfaces.

“If it doesn’t say ‘kills cold and flu virus,’ disinfectant, real numbers on there, walk away. It’s not going to do you any good. You need something that actually disinfects, not just sanitizes,” Homer said.

