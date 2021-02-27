Boston conference that became ‘super-spreader event’ held 1 year ago

BOSTON (WHDH) - A conference that became known as “a super-spreader” event was held one year ago in Boston.

A study from the Broad Institute concluded that the Biogen conference held at the Long Wharf Marriott last February led to at least 333,000 COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and Europe.

At the time only a few cases of COVID-19 were reported in Massachusetts and no restrictions were in place.

The company has worked with researchers since the event to help study the spread of the virus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)