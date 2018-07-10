Boston considers giving voting rights to legal, non-US citizens

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston City Council held a hearing Tuesday to weigh whether non-U.S. citizens living in the country legally may one day be allowed to vote in Boston elections.

At the request of Council President Andrea Campbell, officials met at Boston City Hall to discuss a proposal that would make city elections more inclusive, including allowing immigrants with legal status in the country the right to vote in municipal races.

The proposal does not include voting in state and federal elections, just local elections.

Boston has more than 190,000 foreign-born residents, which represents 28 percent of the city population, according to Campbell’s order for a hearing.

Non-U.S. citizens in Takoma Park, Maryland, have been allowed to vote in city elections since 1992.

