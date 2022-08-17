BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston.

According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 summer street project and struck a vehicle.”

The construction company shared that they are working with OSHA, city officials and trade partners to investigate the cause of the incident.

The Summer Street construction project was shut down “out of an abundance of caution”, according to Suffolk Construction.

