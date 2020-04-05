Boston Convention and Exhibition Center to open as field hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Convention and Exhibtion Center will become the state’s second temporary field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic later this week.

The center will help with overflow from area hospitals as the city is readying for a surge in cases. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said residents need to help reduce that number by social distancing.

“We are preparing for whatever comes our way, for our vulnerable residents and for all of our residents,” Walsh said. “But what we don’t want is to test the limit of this new medical capacity and that’s why these stay-at-home measures are so essential.”

