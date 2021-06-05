BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Kim Janey has declared a heat emergency in Boston effective Sunday and lasting through Tuesday, June 8, as temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-90s.

“It will be the first time this year that we’ve seen heat and humidity like this for an extended period of time. We are opening our cooling centers so all residents have an option to come inside and cool off in air conditioning,” Janey said in a statement. “I’m urging everyone to take precautions and find ways to stay cool over the next few days. Please watch out for each other. If you see someone out in the heat who appears in distress and needs help, call 911 immediately.”

The following cooling centers will be open at Boston Centers for Youth & Families from Sunday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

BCYF Condon 200 D St., So. Boston 02127 617-635-5100

BCYF Curtis Hall 20 South St., Jamaica Plain 02130 617-635-5195

BCYF Gallivan 61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan 02126 617-635-5252

BCYF Golden Age Senior Center 382 Main Street, Charlestown 02129 617-635-5175

BCYF Grove Hall Senior Center 51 Geneva Avenue, Dorchester 02121

BCYF Holland 85 Olney St., Dorchester 02121 617-635-5144

BCYF Hyde Park 1179 River Street, Hyde Park 617-635-5178

BCYF Menino 125 Brookway Rd., Roslindale 02131 617-635-5256

BCYF Nazzaro 30 North Bennet St., Boston 02113 617-635-5166

BCYF Paris Street 112 Paris Street, E. Boston 02128 617-635-5125

BCYF Roche 1716 Centre St., W. Roxbury 02132 617-635-5066

BCYF Shelburne 2730 Washington St., Roxbury 02119 617-635-5213

BCYF Tynan 650 E. Fourth St., South Boston 02127 617-635-5110

BCYF Vine Street 339 Dudley Street, Roxbury 02118 617-635-1285

Additionally, Mayor Janey issued the following heat safety tips for all members of the public:

Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing, including long sleeve shirts and hats.

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the sun’s UV radiation is strongest.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

Please call or virtually check on neighbors, especially older adults, and people with disabilities.

Helping the Homeless:

If you see individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please call 911. Please ask them if they need assistance.

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave. These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty has been called because of extremely high temperatures so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter.

The City of Boston works closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, water, and a cool respite from the heat.

Street outreach teams providing recovery services remain operating as normal during summertime weather. Outreach teams are providing sunscreen and water on outreach routes and in the comfort station.

Engagement Center: The Engagement Center remains open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Air conditioning, water, sunscreen and nursing are provided on site. Showers and running water are available.

The Comfort Station: The Comfort Station is open weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Water, sunscreen and nursing are provided on site.

Playground Safety:

Children should always wear shoes on playgrounds because surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns, even splash pads and spray decks.

Outdoor Fires and Grilling:

No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.

Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave unattended. When done, dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.

Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.

Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)