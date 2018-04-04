Boston cops arrest 2 men on gun, drug charges in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Roxbury Tuesday, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s City Wide Drug Control Unit conducted an investigation that led them to arrest Kristian Morales, 21, of Revere and Justin Jimenez, 18, of Manhattan, New York, about 12:26 p.m. on Fulda Street in Roxbury. During the arrest, police say officers recovered 18 grams of cocaine and a .40 caliber Taurus Millennium PT140PRO handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Morales was arrested on charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm, unlawfully possessing ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and trafficking a Class B substance. Jimenez is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Both men are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury District Court.

