Boston coronavirus support fund has now raised $31M

BOSTON (AP) — A fund meant to help Bostonians who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic has distributed an additional $800,000, the mayor’s office said Friday.

The money has gone to 21 community-based organizations that provide food, basic necessities and other support to vulnerable residents, the office said in a statement.

The Boston Resiliency Fund has now raised more than $31 million and distributed more than $20 million to 247 organizations and nonprofits.

“The fund has had an extraordinary impact in our community, supporting over 225,000 families in need,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement.

Among the latest grant recipients are the Boston BullPen Project, which provides funding to help people avoid eviction, homelessness, and medical crises; Jewish Family And Children’s Service, which is using the funds to buy food, diapers and wipes and to pay for food deliveries; and New England Blacks in Philanthropy, which will buy, package and deliver protective equipment to older adults, youths and families.

