Boston councilor pushes Green New Deal plan during king tide flooding

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston City Councilor said frequent flooding that arrives with regular king tides shows the need for a Green New Deal in the city.

At Large Councilor Michelle Wu, who is also running for mayor, said the tide that flooded Boston’s Long Wharf and Morrissey Boulevard is an indicator of what climate change means for Boston.

“We know the cost of doing nothing for our climate is tremendous, the cost of delay is tremendous,” Wu said. “It’s time to actually see action, not to talk about more discussions, not to talk about more initiatives.”

