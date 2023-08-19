BOSTON (WHDH) - A couple from Boston is looking for help after their dog ate the groom-to-be’s passport just days ahead of their wedding in Italy.

Donato Frattaroli and Magda Mazri were getting ready for their wedding in Italy when their 1-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever Chickie ate several pages out of Donato’s passport.

“At the end of the day I just want my passport so I can be present for the most important day of my life,” he said.

Frattaroli is hoping the State Department will be able to help him with his request.

