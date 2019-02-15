Boston couple takes action after anti-immigrant signs are plastered all over neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston couple took matters into their own hands after they found dozens upon dozens of anti-immigrant signs plastered all over their Eastie neighborhood.

When Phil Haggerty caught a glimpse of the racist messages taped to poles, trees, and street lamps, he immediately started ripping them down without hesitation.

“Keep America American,” was one of the messages on the 60 or so flyers that were hung throughout the area. Patriot Front claimed responsibility for spreading the propaganda.

“I have to say that I’m really angry. I’m really, really angry,” East Boston resident Tina St. Gelais Kelly said.

Kelly recently stumbled upon the flyers as she was walking her children to the bus stop. She believes the neighborhood was targeted because of its diversity.

“We’re a community of culture, and color, and immigrants, and we have zero tolerance for this,” she said.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was swift to denounce the messages on the posters.

“While we must always uphold a free exchange of ideas, hatred that demeans individuals or groups based on who they are, how they look, or where they come from is not welcome in Boston,” he said in a statement.

Boston police say they have not launched an investigation.

