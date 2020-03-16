Boston creating $20M resiliency fund to help residents affected by coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new resiliency fund will help provide services including food to Boston residents affected by the coronavirus, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Monday.

Walsh said the Boston Resiliency Fund has already raised nearly $10 million from several donors toward a $20 million goal, with Vertex starting the fund with a $1 million donation. The fund will help pay for food to children and older adults as well as technology for students who are now remotely learning after Boston schools were shut today for six weeks.

And the fund will also help provide childcare and other support services for first responders and health care workers during the coronavirus emergency, Walsh said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)