BOSTON (WHDH) - A local cycling group is offering novice city bikers the chance to bike the Orange Line route as it shuts down completely for a month.

“A lot of people have no choice but to bike now, and biking in Boston can be scary,” Boston Cyclists Union member Alex Shames said.

The Boston Cyclists Union hosted the practice ride Sunday, ahead of the first commuting day. The guided ride began at Forest Hills and ended at Boston Common.

Tina Chan, of the Cyclists Union, noted the difficulty of biking through the city, especially during the week, with increased car, bike and pedestrian traffic.

“Riding with other people who know what to look out for, how to navigate the streets, it’s incredibly helpful and it makes you feel more secure and be able to more confidently navigate the streets,” said Union member Eliza Parad.

Union members have also organized weekday “bike convoy” members to help bikers make their way downtown throughout the shutdown.

“Biking is for everyone,” Shames added.

The group also hosted a bike tune-up event last week.

