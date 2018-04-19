BOSTON (WHDH) - The highly sought-after Amazon headquarters is most likely coming to Boston or Washington D.C., according to a new study.

New York-based The Conference Board reached that conclusion based on real-time labor demands and advertised online job vacancies among the 20 cities still in the running for the new headquarters.

“Given the relatively large number of ads for headquarter caliber occupations and the growth rate in those ads, the Washington, D.C. metro area and Boston seem the most likely candidates for a second headquarters,” the Conference Board report states.

The $5 billion facility would create around 50,000 jobs for the city.

