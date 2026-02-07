BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle has announced a cold emergency in Boston through Monday due to the extreme cold weather, with Boston forecasted to experience wind chills reaching as low as -15 degrees early Sunday morning.

“As we approach another blast of bitter cold starting this weekend, we are urging residents and families to take all necessary precautions to stay warm and safe and look out for your neighbors,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our city teams are continuing to provide necessary work to ensure all Boston residents are connected to the resources they need.”

The current threshold for the City of Boston to declare a cold emergency is one day or more of -10°F or below observed wind chill. Additionally, the current City of Boston cold advisory threshold is one day or more of 0°F or below observed wind chill.

Due to the low temperatures, there is an increased risk for hypothermia and frostbite for certain individuals, such as those experiencing homelessness, older residents, and young children. Cold weather may also exacerbate health issues in high-risk populations.

Wu is advising all residents to continue to take precautions, including reminding everyone to check in on older adults, people with disabilities, and people experiencing homelessness. If anyone sees someone experiencing homelessness out in the cold, please call 911. If residents are aware of anyone staying in a vehicle or a place not intended for living during these extreme cold temperatures, residents are encouraged to call 911 as well.

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) locations will be activated as warming centers during their normal operating hours.

Residents can also visit the Boston Public Library’s Central Library in Copley Square or branch locations during their normal operating hours.

Learn more: https://www.boston.gov/news/mayor-wu-declares-cold-emergency-extreme-temperatures-continue-saturday-monday

