Boston declares snow emergency for Tuesday; schools closed, parking ban in effect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Schools will be closed Tuesday in the City of Boston due to a nor’easter that could dump more than a foot of snow. A snow emergency will go into effect Monday night.

RELATED: Blizzard warning issued as third March nor’easter approaches

“It feels like we haven’t seen this type of storm since 2015,” Mayor Marty Walsh said. “It seems like this one is going to be a big one.”

Snow is expected to start late Monday night and persist through Tuesday afternoon. Ten to 15 inches of snow is in the forecast for Boston.

“We won’t see much melting this week, so expect the snow to be on the roads for about a week,” Walsh said.

A parking ban goes into effect at 7 p.m. A 48-hour space saver policy is also in effect. Walsh said there will be an increased police and fire presence in the city.

“We’re asking people to stay off the roads,” Walsh said. “If you have to travel, please take public transportation.”

RELATED: Storm closings and delays

Walsh said only emergency personnel will be reporting to work in Boston and that 700 pieces of equipment will be out at the height of the storm.

The MBTA will be running on a modified schedule during the storm. American Airlines has canceled all flights in and out of Logan Airport.

MBTA officials say they will run empty trains on the tracks overnight to keep them clear.

View Walsh’s full press conference on storm preparations below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)