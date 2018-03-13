Boston declares snow emergency for Wednesday; schools closed, parking ban in effect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Wednesday that a citywide snow emergency will remain in effect through Wednesday. Schools will also be closed again Wednesday and a parking ban will remain in effect due to the latest nor’easter.

The city has a full array of equipment working to clear the roads and they will work through the night, according to Walsh. Boston City Hall and libraries will be open Wednesday.

“Aside from our schools, all facilities will be open in the City of Boston tomorrow. Public works has a full team on the roads. About 800 pieces of equipment are out there,” Walsh said.

Residents have 48 hours to use an object to save as a parking spot after the snow emergency has ended. Walsh said he will make an announcement regarding the emergency on Wednesday.

Walsh said most streets are well plowed, but still urged residents to drive with caution due to slippery conditions.

Only three trees came down in the city, as compared to more than 200 during the previous two storms.

“We have about 280 power outages in the city of Boston right now,” Walsh said.

There were no snow-related issues or injuries in the city, but Walsh did say crews were able to successfully deliver a baby in Roslindale.

“I want to commend Chief Hooley and his team,” Walsh said. “We did have a snow baby delivered today.”

Walsh urged residents to shovel sidewalks near their homes.

