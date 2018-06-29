Boston declares weekend heat emergency

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston has declared a heat emergency with temperatures expected to top 90 degrees this weekend.
Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday that the emergency will go into effect on Saturday.
Air-conditioned community centers will be open across the city and 18 pools are available for swimming. For community center locations and heat safety tips, click here.
Meteorologist Bri Eggers said in her Friday forecast that temperatures could reach 95 degrees.
An excessive heat watch has been issued for points inland for Sunday and Monday with “real feel” temperatures of 105 degrees possible.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)