Boston dedicates hero square to WWII veteran who died fighting in Korean War

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh marked Veterans Day in part by dedicating a hero square to a World War II veteran who grew up in Brighton and lost his life in the Korean War.

Army Lt. Thomas Redgate, whose remains were returned to Massachusetts in June on the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, was killed in action on Dec. 11, 1950.

“First Lt. Redgate served in two of our nations most pivotal wars — World War II and the Korean War,” Walsh said. “He answered the call to service with bravery, selflessness, and dedication.”

Redgate had been missing in action for many decades before his remains were identified through DNA.

His family was on hand for the dedication at Mapleton and Market streets.

“I feel great. The support and outpouring of emotion from not just the residents of Brighton, but my family and extended family…It’s really overwhelming,” said Andrew Redgate, Thomas Redgate’s nephew.

Antonio Molina, who was the first Puerto Rican soldier wounded in the Vietnam war, spoke earlier in the day at ceremony in the South End.

“The mental health of veterans is the most important thing right now, especially with this coronavirus,” Molina said.

City Councilor Ed Flynn also took part in a service honoring veterans in South Boston.

In Foxborough, a traveling photo exhibit of fallen soldiers was displayed at Gillette Stadium.

“We’re honored to be the first NFL stadium to host this exhibit out of respect for the great people who have protected us for so many years,” Patriots and Revolution owner Robert Kraft said.

Between the world wars, Nov. 11 was first commemorated as Armistice Day in the United States, Great Britain, and France.

