BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown neighborhood is set to undergo a total transformation.

A Boston developer, released this rendering of a 900,000 square-foot lab and office complex it plans to build in Sullivan Square.

It’s the first phase of a major overhaul planned for the area, and also includes 160 apartments.

More housing, retail, and office space is set to be developed in phases two and three.

