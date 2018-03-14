BOSTON (WHDH) - An armada of snow plows scraped city streets throughout the night following the third March nor’easter.

The storm reached blizzard status within Boston city limits, helping the city pick up more than a foot of snow.

MBTA bus drivers had a hard time navigating slick streets. One bus needed assistance from a public works plow truck.

The storm resulted in a snow emergency for the city, as Mayor Marty Walsh announced school is canceled Wednesday for the second straight day.

“The streets won’t be ready and the bus stops on the corners where the kids would be waiting for the bus in the morning. We won’t get to those stops tonight,” Walsh said.

EMTs got through snow-packed sidewalks just in time to deliver a healthy baby boy in Roslindale Tuesday morning, highlighting the need for homeowners to keep shoveling.

“It’s tough when you get into an emergency situation and you’re home and you look outside, see a foot of snow and panic,” Walsh said. “So we want to make sure our services can get there right away if need be.”

City crews continued to work through the morning to clear the way for commuters.

#MBTA expected to be back on a regular schedule today after blizzard conditions caused problems and delays yesterday. #7news pic.twitter.com/jDjRYLWgD4 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) March 14, 2018

