Boston dishing out parking tickets again as street sweeping resumes

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston will start dishing out parking tickets again when citywide street sweeping resumes on Thursday.

Residents who fail to move their vehicles during posted street sweeping times will be hit with a fine of $40, according to the city. The fine is $90 in Charlestown, and $90 for overnight street sweeping violations.

The city stopped giving out parking tickets during the height of the pandemic due to the drastic reduction in travel.

In March, street sweeping resumed in the North End, South End, and Beacon Hill. Come Thursday, it will expand to every city neighborhood.

“Clean streets are an important quality of life issue for our residents,” Boston Transportation Department Commissioner Greg Rooney said. “We appreciate the public’s assistance as we resume this essential basic city service.”

An expired inspection sticker or vehicle registration will also result in a $40 fine, the city warned.

