Boston distributes $2M in grants to hundreds of small businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Tuesday that Boston’s Small Business Relief Fund is distributing $2 million in grants to 561 small businesses that have been “most directly impacted” by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Small Business Relief Fund grants are critical to helping struggling small businesses across the city address challenges brought on by COVID-19,” Walsh said. “These businesses are the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of our communities.”

The funds are being distributed to businesses in every Boston neighborhood, including hospitality, personal care, arts and recreation, retail, and healthcare and social assistance industries.

Over 75 percent of businesses awarded funding are said to have fewer than five employees, a majority of which struggled with or were not able to access the federal assistance programs included in the CARES Act.

The relief fund was created to disburse grants through a streamlined process without having to assume additional debt, which can be used to address rent, fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, lost sales, lost opportunities, and other working capital expenses.

Additional federal and private funding contributions by Citizens Bank and Eastern Bank will allow Boston to fully fund remaining eligible grant requests, according to Walsh. As of Tuesday, a total of $7.5 million has been made available.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)