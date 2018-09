Boston district fire chief arrested on drunken driving charge after hitting parked car

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Wareham police arrested a Boston district fire chief Saturday night after he backed into a parked car, officials said.

An Onset firefighter who spotted a driver back into a parked car and then begin to drive away during the community’s Illumination Night festivities stopped the driver and called several officers to the scene, according to Wareham police.

“My understanding is that there was a motor vehicle parked in our parking lot and when the vehicle attempted to leave, it struck another parked motor vehicle,” Onset Fire Chief Raymond Goodwin said.

The driver, Mark Buchanan, 60, who identified himself as a Boston district fire chief, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

“I believe he came and asked for permission to park in the parking lot. And subsequently here for the Illumination Night,” Goodwin said. “When he went to leave, he struck the motor vehicle.”

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn says the department is aware of the allegations against District Chief Buchanan.

“We will monitor the situation as it is adjudicated through the court system and take the appropriate action if and when it is necessary,” he said in a statement.

Buchanan was arraigned Tuesday. He is due back in court in October.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)