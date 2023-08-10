BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston doctor was arrested Thursday for allegedly committing a lewd act in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight last year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts announced.

Sudipta Mohanty, 33, is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston. He was charged Thursday with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts for allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in view of the child, court documents allege.

About halfway through a flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022, the 14-year-old girl said Mohanty was covered with a blanket and bouncing his leg. Then, the blanket was removed, and she observed him masturbating, officials said.

The minor, who was traveling with grandparents seated nearby, then got up and sat in an empty seat in another row. Once she arrived in Boston, law enforcement was notified.

Mohanty was released on conditions after an initial appearance in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

