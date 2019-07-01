Boston doctor facing date rape drug trafficking charges

A doctor at Beth Israel Hospital is facing charges of trafficking substances similar to date rape drugs, allegedly telling a state trooper he “really needs that package for the weekend.”

Still wearing the hospital scrubs he was arrested in on Friday, Shannon Lyons, 42, was arraigned today in Boston. Lyons was arrested after an investigation where a trooper posed as a deliveryman and allegedly brought a drug that can be used as steroid or a date rape drug to Lyons.

Lyons, a vascular physiologist at Beth Israel, allegedly bought five bottles of the drug from Hong Kong and a disguised trooper delivered the package to his apartment in the South End while Lyons was at work. When he was reached on the phone about the delivery, he told the trooper “he really needs that package for the weekend,” according to the criminal complaint.

The disguised trooper went back a few hours later and Lyons allegedly signed for the package and was arrested. According to the complaint, when Lyons was asked what was in the package he said he ordered some cleaning solution for his computer.

Lyons was released on personal recognizance after appearing before a judge. A Beth Israel spokesperson said the hospital does not comment on personnel matters.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)