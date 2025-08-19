BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday is the deadline for the City of Boston to submit a plan to reverse practices that make it a “sanctuary city”.

Last week, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi instructed Mayor Michelle Wu to roll back rules the Trump administration asserts are impeding immigration enforcement efforts.

“Boston does not back down to bullies,” Wu said in response to the letter last week. “Boston does not back down in the face of threats and certainly when the threats and tactics cross the line and seem to be against the law.”

Other leaders of “sanctuary cities” received similar instructions.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)