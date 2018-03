BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Duck Boat Tours will be kicking off the Spring season on Friday morning.

The tours will be back out in full force at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

The company initially pushed back the opening day due to snow.

MA residents are being offered a special discount for opening day.

Attention Mass Residents!!!

ONLY $10 tickets with valid Massachusetts I.D.

and FREE entry into the First Corps of Cadets Museum

The visit to the museum must be on March 23 from 10:30am – 5pm

Quack Quack #DuckTour Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fTD8IxUcO8 — Boston Duck Tours (@BostonDuckTours) March 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)