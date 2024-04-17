WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Robotics company Boston Dynamics just revealed its new fully electric version of its new humanlike robot, called Atlas.

Boston Dynamics said its new robot can perform a variety of tasks, including lifting and maneuvering a variety of heavy, irregular objects. The new electric version will have several new gripper variations to “meet a diverse set of expected manipulation needs in customer environments.”

The company will retire the older hydraulic version of Atlas, which was created in 2013 and became well known for its dance moves and back flips.

The humanoid form is a useful design for robots in a world designed for people, Boston Dynamics said in a statement. However, the electric version of Atlas will move in ways that exceed human capabilities, rather than being constrained by a human range of motion.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)