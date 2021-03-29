WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Dynamics has released a prototype of its new robot designed to automate box-moving tasks in warehouses and distribution centers.

The Waltham-based company posted a video of the robot prototype named Stretch to YouTube Monday, showing it moving boxes from one spot to another.

The robot is capable of unloading trucks, building pallets of boxes, and order-building, according to Boston Dynamics.

It is intended to make operations more efficient and safer for workers.

People can learn more about Stretch by visiting the Boston Dynamics’ website.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)