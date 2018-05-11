Boston Dynamics releases new video of running robot

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Dynamics has released video of its famed robot, Atlas, performing some new and impressive tasks.

The video shows Atlas running outside, uphill, through some short brush, and even stopping and jumping over a log.

The video had been viewed more than 500,000 times as of Friday morning.

Commenters on the video appeared to welcome our new robot overlord, but one commenter says there’s still hope for the human race, saying “If we put enough logs in its way we can still outrun him guys, we still have hope.”

Atlas was introduced in February of 2016 as a robot able to walk, pick up boxes, and catch itself after falling. The company has also showcased a robot that’s able to open doors.

You can see the video below:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)