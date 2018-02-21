BOSTON (WHDH) - The robot at Boston Dynamics was put to the test once again as it tried to open a blocked door.

As the robot went to open the door, a man stuck a pole in the way and pushed the robot’s arm back.

He then tried to put pressure on the door and even pulled the robot away with its leash.

Nothing would work though as the robot worked through the obstacles.

