BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Dynamics is celebrating the start of the new year by showing off their robots’ dance moves.

The robots danced to the song “Do You Love Me” by The Contours in a video recently posted by the local engineering and robotics design company.

“Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year,” the company wrote on YouTube. “Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics.”

