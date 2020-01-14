Boston eatery ranked among America’s best new restaurants for 2020

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of new eateries open up across the United States each year with the hope of making a name for themselves. A new modern Italian restaurant in South Boston has done just that, earning high praise from USA Today.

Fox & the Knife, at 28 West Broadway, was named to USA Today’s “10 Best” new restaurants list for 2020.

Readers of the newspaper voted Fox & the Knife as the third best new restaurant in America.

“We offer traditional Italian food and drink with modern sensibility, focusing on our handmade pastas, bright antipasti dishes and our Apertivi and Amaro programs,” the Fox & the Knife website reads.

Benno, of New York, topped the list. Sawyer in Seattle earned a second-place ranking.

The top 10 best new restaurants are as follows:

Benno – New York Sawyer – Seattle Fox & the Knife – Boston The Baker’s Table – Newport, Ky. Vernick Fish – Philadelphia Mugen – Honolulu Elwood Restaurant – Philadelphia Jeong Restaurant – Chicago The Elysian Bar – New Orleans Bayan Ko – Chicago

