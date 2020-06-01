BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston eatery is treating law enforcement to a free meal Monday after violent protests broke out in the city.

Monica’s Mercato on Salem Street says they will be serving up free meals all day to Boston police officers, state troopers, members of the National Guard, and other law enforcement personnel.

Several officers were injured and nearly two dozen police cruisers were damaged when peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd took a violent turn at nightfall.

