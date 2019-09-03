Boston elementary school bus breaks down leaving kids stranded for hours

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several elementary students were left stranded on the side of the road for hours Tuesday evening after their school bus broke down.

According to a Boston Public Schools official, the bus allegedly left the charter school, which has not been identified, over half an hour late and then broke down on the side of Bowdoin Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene decided to hold the bus and children in place rather than put them on another bus adding to some of the confusion.

Some children were left stranded on the sidewalk for more than two hours.

7News witnessed some of the children being given rides home from the officers.

It seems all the children have made it home safely.

The bus has since been towed from the scene.

