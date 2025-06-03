BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a blaze inside a multi-family home in Jamaica Plain, according to the Boston Fire Department.

At around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a house fire on Round Hill Street, the fire department said on X.

Crews worked around utility wires to get to the roof via ladder, fire officials said.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to an adjacent house.

The fire was knocked down by 11:15 a.m., but crews remained on scene to deal with hot spots, according to the department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)